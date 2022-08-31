Russia claims that Germany is attempting to sever bilateral energy relations

After state-controlled Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Europe through the critical Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday, Moscow claimed that the German government was doing all in its power to sabotage its energy relations with Berlin.

Speaking at a conference in Moscow, spokesperson for the foreign ministry Maria Zakharova claimed that Germany, not the Kremlin, was attempting to fully sever ties with Russia over energy.

Gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline have been stopped by Gazprom due to a maintenance shutdown that will last until 1:00 GMT on September 3.