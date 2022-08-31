DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Supporters of CPI(M) brawl with police in Burdwan, West Bengal, accusing TMC of corruption

Aug 31, 2022, 07:31 pm IST

On Wednesday, in Burdwan, West Bengal police and members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) engaged in violent fight over accusations of recruitment fraud and corruption against the state’s Trinamool Congress government.

 

Police and CPIM supporters engaged in a heated clash in Burdwan. In response to recruitment scam and corruption, they requested the creation of a law violation programme in the city. As protesters attempted to break barricades and threw stones at the police, they were forced to use tear gas.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 31, 2022, 07:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button