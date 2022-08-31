Supporters of CPI(M) brawl with police in Burdwan, West Bengal, accusing TMC of corruption

On Wednesday, in Burdwan, West Bengal police and members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) engaged in violent fight over accusations of recruitment fraud and corruption against the state’s Trinamool Congress government.

Police and CPIM supporters engaged in a heated clash in Burdwan. In response to recruitment scam and corruption, they requested the creation of a law violation programme in the city. As protesters attempted to break barricades and threw stones at the police, they were forced to use tear gas.