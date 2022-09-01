For the first time, Taiwan shoots down a ‘civilian drone’ off the coast of China.

After the government of Taiwan resolved to take action against Chinese intruding aircraft, the Taiwanese military shot down an unidentified civilian drone that entered its airspace close to the Chinese shore on Thursday.

Since Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited Taiwan, China has been conducting military exercises close to the Taiwan Strait, and many aircraft have recently flown into Taiwanese airspace.

According to AFP, 440 Chinese planes entered Taiwan in August alone.

Since Pelosi’s visit, Taiwan has hosted a number of foreign leaders, but the situation has not improved.

The drone entered restricted air space over Lion Islet just after noon, according to a statement from the defence command for Kinmen, a collection of islands controlled by Taiwan (0400 GMT).

The statement also stated that the move was done after the military given numerous warnings and the drone’s remains were not discovered after it crashed into the water, according to Reuters.

After Beijing continued to conduct military manoeuvres in the area, President Tsai Ing-wen earlier declared that the Taiwanese military will take ‘countermeasures’ against Chinese incursions.