One reactor of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear station has been turned down due to shelling, according to the operator

One of the six reactors at a nuclear plant in southern Ukraine that is controlled by Russia was shut down due to shelling, according to the nuclear agency of Ukraine on Thursday.

‘Today at 4:57 am (0157 GMT), owing to another mortar shelling by the Russian occupying forces at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site, the emergency protection was activated and functioning power unit 5 was shut down,’ Energoatom said in reference to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The shelling also destroyed a power supply line that was used by the factory for its own needs, necessitating the usage of auxiliary generators.

After reports of fighting in the nearby town of Enerhodar, Russia’s Defence Ministry said that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine is ‘difficult but remains under full control.’

The defence ministry stated that it was still prepared to ensure the safety of a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency to the plant despite efforts by ‘the Kyiv government’ to obstruct the visit.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, demanded that the plant be immediately demilitarised after accusing Russia of attempting to sabotage the IAEA visit by shelling the facility.