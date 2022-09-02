Editorial; The Kabul mosque attack and its global implications!

Afghanistan has been reeling from a series of massive terror attacks over the last year. The world has also learned that, despite Kabul’s religion-driven government, violent terror activities are not under control, as demonstrated by IS-sponsored suicide attacks in various parts of Afghanistan.

Even during Ramadan, places of worship such as Gurudwaras and mosques belonging to minority communities have been subjected to intermittent terror attacks. Such incidents exemplify the extent to which religious indoctrination pervades large segments of Afghan society. A recent explosion in a crowded Siddiquiya mosque in the northern Kabul neighbourhood of Khair Khana killed many people and injured many more.

Lamentably, the Imam of the mosque perished due to the lethal explosion while he was leading evening prayers. Coincidentally, earlier, a week before this blast, IS terrorists had killed a pro-Taliban religious leader in a suicide bomb blast, also in Kabul.

The Islamic State (IS) does not control any territory in Afghanistan, but it has sleeper cells that have been attacking religious minorities as well as Taliban patrols. The Sunni Muslim Taliban authorities, who retook control of Afghanistan in August last year after a two-decade absence, have stated that Shi’ite mosques and other facilities will be better protected.

This demonstrates that IS is intent on violently persecuting the Shia minority. There is no current census data, but a conservative estimate places the Shi’ite community at 10-20% of the population of 39 million. Such a pattern of bombings, particularly in places of religious worship before and during religious occasions, may harm the Taliban regime’s credibility.

The Kabul mosque explosion is only the tip of the iceberg, as the Al Qaeda (AQ) and IS threat has yet to be addressed militarily. It is also worth noting that Al Qaeda supremo Ayman al Zawahiri, who was killed barely two months ago in Afghanistan’s heartland, was suspected of receiving support from the Taliban or even the IS.

A complete surgery is called for with the proactive involvement of all the global players affected by the terror malaise. Afghanistan alone cannot handle this problem of such a gigantic magnitude. In the foregoing, it will not be out of context to underline the important role the intelligence community can play to deal with the terror threat generated by the IS in the region.

The Taliban in Kabul may seek preventable intelligence input from India. Such professional collaboration is bound to bring peace and tranquillity to the region. Western countries, which were so active in Kabul until they withdrew last year, should provide hard intelligence to prevent further terrorist incidents. Foreign investment will be difficult to come by unless there is peace, and the Afghan people will continue to suffer from misery, starvation, and illiteracy.