Emirates of Dubai to restart flights to Lagos if Nigeria provides finances

After the Central Bank of Nigeria released a portion of the funds the Dubai airline had earned in the nation but was unable to return, Emirates will resume certain flights to Nigeria this month.

According to a representative for the airline, flights to Lagos will resume on September 11, but flights to Abuja cannot be restarted in September because resources have already been stopped down.

The spokesperson welcomed what it said was the central bank’s decision to release a portion of its frozen funds and stated, ‘We continue to communicate with the Nigerian authorities to guarantee the repatriation of our outstanding and future monies may continue without interruption.’

The airline made no mention of how much cash had been unblocked or released.

Following its claim that it had made no progress in working with local authorities to obtain its cash, the state-owned airline last month said it will stop operating any flights to Nigeria as of September 1.

Later, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced that it had given airlines $265 million to cover unpaid ticket sales.

The largest airline association, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), reported that by July, Nigeria was preventing carriers from remitting $464 million in earnings.