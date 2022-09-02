Know the health benefits of dates

Dates is a food rich in vitamins and nutrients. Dates contain 23 different types of amino acids. It also contains small amounts of vitamin C, vitamin B, thiamin, B riboflavin, nicotinic acid (niacin), and vitamin A.

Dates are a good source of potassium, magnesium, copper and selenium. Dates contain moderate amounts of iron, calcium, phosphorus and manganese. Dates are very good for hypertensive patients to control BP.

Dates are good for anemic people. It is good for people with anemia problems. It is very good for increasing hemoglobin level. It helps in increasing iron levels naturally.

Dates are a source of bone-friendly minerals including phosphorus, potassium, calcium and magnesium. They are also a source of vitamin K, which is essential for healthy and strong bones.

Dates are rich in calcium. It is good for bone and teeth strength. Consuming dates daily will strengthen your bones and teeth. It is also good for preventing problems like osteoporosis.

Dates are a powerful source of proteins. It helps to maintain fitness and strengthen our muscles. Regular gym goers are asked to eat two dates a day as part of their daily routine. Dates contain natural sugars like glucose, sucrose and fructose which keep them healthy.

The phytohormones in dates prevent wrinkles from forming on the face. It also helps in enhancing skin tone as it stores and stores melanin in the skin. Dates are very good for removing wrinkles from the skin.