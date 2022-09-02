Recession, unrest, and skyrocketing costs are the challenges that Britain’s new PM must overcome

According to her photo opportunities, Britain’s aspiring prime minister Liz Truss is modelling herself after Margaret Thatcher, the nation’s first female PM.

With a looming recession, widespread industrial unrest, and urban deterioration, Truss will need all the grit and cunning of the Iron Lady if she succeeds in becoming the head of the ruling party on Monday as is largely predicted.

An area near Liverpool that was once the industrial centre now has a less illustrious claim to fame: Families there are filing for protection from creditors at the fastest rate in the nation.