Two Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank – doctors

Two Palestinians were slain in separate events in the West Bank on Thursday, local authorities claimed, with one of them presumably assassinated by Palestinian gunmen after being misidentified following an Israeli military operation.

The governor of Nablus, Ibrahim Ramadan, said in a statement that a 25-year-old man named Samer Khaled from the al-Ein refugee camp in Nablus was shot in the neck after driving into the area following an Israeli security forces operation.

According to the governor, three people have been seized in connection with his death and are being interviewed.

According to Israeli security officials, the guy in Nablus was shot by Palestinian militants, according to Army Radio.

A 26-year-old male from the Qalandia refugee camp outside Jerusalem was shot in the heart amid skirmishes with Israeli police, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

In a statement, the military said it was aware of allegations of two Palestinians killed during overnight operations in the West Bank.

According to the statement, soldiers replied to ‘violent rioting’ in the town of al-Bireh near Ramallah by throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at them, while Israeli forces responded to fire with fire at the Balata refugee camp in Nablus.

Since the beginning of the year, the Israeli military has conducted nearly daily operations in the West Bank, which frequently result in Palestinian casualties. The raids have been more frequent in recent months, following a wave of deadly Arab street attacks in Israel.