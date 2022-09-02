With Iran in mind, Israel to spend $927 million on four Boeing air force tankers

Israel will spend $927 million to purchase four Boeing Co KC-46A refuelling tankers for its air force, the Israeli government and the American defence contractor announced on Thursday. Delivery of the first aircraft is anticipated in 2025.

The tankers might help Israel express its seriousness about the likelihood of a long-threatened strike against Iran’s nuclear installations by replacing the dated, modified Boeing 707s it presently uses for mid-air refuelling.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz thanked the Pentagon for expediting approval of the KC-46A acquisition and said the tankers would ‘allow the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) to address security threats near and abroad.’

Up to eight Boeing tankers and associated equipment could be sold to Israel in 2020 for an estimated total price of $2.4 billion, according to a proposal approved by the U.S. State Department. Israel demanded that the delivery schedule be accelerated if at all possible.

Israel applauded former U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran that it deemed insufficient for preventing its arch-enemy from developing nuclear weapons.

Israel has hinted that it may eventually take preventive measures in light of the current U.S. administration’s efforts and those of other major international powers to extend the agreement.

However, other impartial experts think Israel won’t be able to cause significant harm because of how far away, dispersed, and well-defended Iran’s nuclear installations are.

Iran denies that it wants nuclear weapons.

The Boeing 707 tankers owned by the Israel Air Force (IAF) are over 45 years old and have limited replacement components.

The IAF journal reported in an article from March 2021 that the KC-46As will be able to carry about 30% more fuel while using 30% less fuel. This will let us to greatly increase our flight ranges, an IAF major was cited as saying in the article.

Additionally, this aircraft has the potential to refuel other aircraft while also receiving fuel from another KC-46, something the (refuelling Boeing 707 airliner) lacks. Theoretically, this expands its range indefinitely.