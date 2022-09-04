Indian Railways restores old time table for trains running between these states: Full list

New Delhi: The Northwestern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to restore the old time table for a few trains running between Karnataka and Rajasthan. The national transporter has decided to restore the old time table of four trains.

This is the timetable for the 4 trains:

1. Train No. 16508 Bangalore – Jodhpur express will arrive at Miraj station at 12.45 hrs and depart at 12.50 hrs.

2. Train No. 16532 Bangalore – Ajmer express will arrive at Miraj station at 12.45 hrs and depart at 12.50 hrs.

3. Train No. 16210 Mysore – Ajmer express will arrive at Miraj station at 12.45 hrs and depart at 12.50 hrs.

4. Train No. 16534 Bangalore – Jodhpur express will arrive at Miraj station at 12.45 hrs and depart at 12.50 hrs.