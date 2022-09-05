Center changes Rajpath’s name to Kartavya Path

The Rajpath and Central Vista lawns will now be known as Kartavya Path, according to a significant development declared by the Centre. The National Stadium in Delhi is reached via a path that passes by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill, Vijay Chowk, and India Gate.

The decision was made in order to eliminate any remaining British colonial influence in the nation. In order to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawns to Kartavya Path, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) called a special meeting on September 7.

The entire street and surroundings between the Netaji Statue and the Rashtrapati Bhavan are included in the Kartavya Path. The decision was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to the country on Independence Day, in which he emphasised the reasons behind the removal of signs and symbols that reflect the colonial mindset. The name of the road where the prime minister’s home is situated was previously changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg in accordance with the spirit of the Modi Government to make nomenclature more people-centric.