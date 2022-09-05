From MS Dhoni’s message to BCCI miscommunication issue; Virat Kohli’s shocking revelations in press conferences

Virat Kohli scored a magnificent 60 runs against arch-rival Pakistan in the Super 4 match on Sunday in Dubai, his second consecutive half-century of the Asia Cup 2022. However, Kohli’s efforts were in vain, as India lost the match by five wickets, handing Rohit Sharma and company their first loss of the tournament. In his post-match press conference, Virat Kohli reveals how former skipper MS Dhoni supported him during his toughest period as a cricketer.

‘Among those who had my number…’ says Virat Kohli.

After the debacle of the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli’s captaincy in the white-ball format was already handed over to Rohit Sharma. Kohli was thought to be unable to handle the pressure and preferred to focus on his potential as a batsman, which led to his resignation as Test captain. The decision came just days after India was humiliated by hosts South Africa in a three-match Test series.

During the press conference, Kohli revealed that no one called him after he stepped down as Test captain except MS Dhoni. He explained, emphasizing Dhoni’s influence on his career: ‘When I stepped down as Test captain, I received a message from only one person, with whom I had previously played. It was MS Dhoni. A lot of people have my phone number, a lot of people give me advice, and a lot of people talk about my game on TV. Except for Dhoni, I did not receive a message from anyone else who had my phone number.’

Kohli went on to explain his ‘secured’ relationship with Dhoni, saying, ‘You have respect, and it appears that you have a genuine connection with a few people (Dhoni’s message). It’s a two-way street; I don’t want anything from them, and they don’t want anything from me. I don’t feel insecure around them, and they don’t feel insecure around me’.

Highlights of India vs. Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022

The second match of India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 cricket match went down to the wire, with Pakistan winning by five wickets. India’s batting got off to a fast start, with skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28) batting well in the powerplay. Rohit lost his wicket after misjudging a slow ball from Haris Rauf, and Rahul failed to clear the long-on fence off Shadab Khan’s delivery. Virat Kohli scored 60 runs, including four boundaries and a six. Kohli’s half-century came off 36 balls after Hasnain was dropped in the mid-wicket stands. India eventually finished with a score of 181/7.

Pakistan lost Babar Azam early in the chase for 182 runs, but Mohammed Rizwan (71 off 51 balls) once again anchored the innings. Mohamad Nawaz, who was promoted to the batting order, hit a game-changing 42-ball knock. The Rizwan-Nawaz partnership of 73 in 6.5 overs in the middle of the innings had Team India in disarray. Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 19 runs in the 19th over, leaving only seven off Arshdeep’s final over, which Pakistan won with a ball to spare. Pakistan had the last laugh as Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ali secured a well-deserved victory with one ball remaining.