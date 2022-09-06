Editorial; Let Africa’s youth shape the climate agenda! Their ‘future is at stake’

It’s ironic that Africa, which is sometimes referred to as the ‘youngest continent’ because the average age of its population is under 20, has the world’s oldest leaders. Ten African leaders are over the age of 75, with the average African president being 62. According to the Global Center on Adaptation, young people in Africa are frequently excluded from politics because the continent’s oldest generation is firmly in charge of political leadership.

There’s nothing wrong with recognising the wisdom that comes with age, and many African societies have a long and proud history of honoring and respecting their elders. However, the dominance of men (yes, mostly men) in political decision-making well past retirement age is deeply concerning, particularly when it comes to dealing with the climate crisis – fresh, innovative thinking is required now and in the future.

The consequences of our failure to take meaningful action to address the climate crisis in the decades since the alarm was first raised will be borne by Africa’s youth, including those who have not yet been born. Africa’s significant income disparities and social inequalities are likely to worsen as the twenty-first century progresses, exacerbating poverty and intergenerational economic injustice.

According to Unicef’s Children’s Climate Risk Index, an estimated 490 million children in 35 Sub-Saharan countries are at risk from the worst effects of the climate crisis. By 2050, Africa will be home to one billion children and young people who, if given the right opportunities, have the potential to power a social and economic renaissance across the continent.

However, the economic consequences of climate change mean they face an uncertain and unenviable future of fewer opportunities, lower earning potential, and lower productivity, as well as limited personal and professional development. Children and young people, who have the most to lose, are largely excluded from determining their own future.

African governments must urgently increase their financial investment and economic policies to prevent and respond to the effects of the climate crisis on children. We know it exacerbates existing global injustices; Africa, which accounts for the smallest share of global greenhouse gas emissions, is expected to bear the greatest burden. It isclear that the most developed countries, which are primarily responsible for the climate crisis, foot a large portion of the bill for adaptation and mitigation measures. However, African governments must also ensure that investments in a climate-resilient future do not come at the expense of young people.

Current and future generations are confronted with a conundrum. On the one hand, the economic consequences of climate breakdown are substantial and worsening. Adaptation, mitigation, and resilience building are costly, but without such investments, GDP could be reduced by up to 30%, threatening employment and growth prospects.

Governments and international donors, on the other hand, may be tempted to divert scarce funds away from existing programmes in order to fund adaptation infrastructure. This means that already inadequate funding for education, child protection, nutrition, health, and social care could be reduced even further. Faced with these existential challenges, it is clear to me that children and young people should have a greater say in shaping their own futures. They must be an integral part of the decision-making process and play a meaningful role in shaping the climate agenda now and in the future.