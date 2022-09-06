Kangana Ranaut claims Mahesh Bhatt’s real name is Aslam, accuses of inciting violence

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut frequently make news for her divisive remarks. This time, the actress is going after a renowned director. She shared many videos and claimed that Mahesh Bhatt’s true name was Aslam. Kangana continued to ask the director why he was hiding his identity. She said that after Mahesh had ‘converted’, he should use his real name and not represent a ‘certain religion’.

Kangana uploaded it on her Instagram stories on Sunday and then shared a number of videos featuring the director. With all these the videos, the actress made various assertions about Mahesh, his true identity and his religious beliefs. In reference to a portion of Mahesh’s previous speech, she said, ‘Mahesh Ji casually and poetically inciting people for violence’.

The actress further wrote, ‘I am told his (Mahesh Bhatt) real name is Aslam, he converted to marry his second wife (Soni Razdan). It is a beautiful name, why hide it?’

Earlier in 2020, Kangana Ranaut accused Mahesh Bhatt of nearly assaulting her when she rejected Dhokha directed by his daughter Pooja Bhatt. Before Gangubai Kathiawadi’s release earlier this year, Kangana also made a subtle joke at Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter, actress Alia Bhatt. She said on her Instagram Stories that the movie’s mistake was the ‘wrong casting’, referring to Alia as ‘daddy’s angel’ and Mahesh as ‘movie mafia’.