Kartavya Path; A new name for the Rajpath & Central Vista lawns

According to ANI, the Rajpath and Central Vista lawns will now be known as ‘Kartavya Path’. The decision was made just a few days after Chhatrapati Shivaji’s seal was substituted for the colonial St. George’s Cross on the Indian Navy’s new ensign (flag). In his Independence Day speech on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a point of calling for the abolition of symbols associated with a colonial mentality.

Rajpath, which literally means ‘king’s way,’ was built during British rule in the early twentieth century. It was named after King George V. In 2015, Race Course Road was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg, and it now houses the Prime Minister’s official residence. In addition, streets with Mughal emperor names have been renamed. APJ Abdul Kalam Road replaced Aurangzeb Road in 2015.

Dalhousie Road was renamed Dara Shikoh Road in 2017. The Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan, had an eldest son named Dara Shikoh. Dara Shikoh was assassinated by Aurangzeb, the younger brother who aspired to the throne. Furthermore, in 2018, Teen Murti Chowk was renamed Teen Murti Haifa Chowk. Many suggestions have been made to rename Akbar Road, but nothing has been implemented as of yet.

The Central Vista redevelopment project, the nation’s power corridor, includes a new triangular Parliament building, a shared central secretariat, a new prime minister’s mansion, a prime minister’s office, and a new vice-presidential enclave.

The redesigned Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath will feature state-of-the-art food booths, red granite walkways with vegetation all around, vending zones, parking lots, and 24-hour security. The only thing people will miss is that food is no longer allowed on the lawns between India Gate and Man Singh Road.