‘90% of your comments on Elon Musk’s Twitter account are fake,’ Musk declares once again

Elon Musk’s feud with Twitter is far from over, as the Tesla CEO attacked the social media platform once more. Musk had previously claimed that approximately 20% of Twitter’s total users were fake, and he doubled down on his claims by sharing screenshots of replies by a fake Twitter account of Changpeng Zhao, the Founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Along with the screenshot, Musk stated that approximately 90% of the comments on his tweets are fake and are posted by bots or spam profiles, both of which are common on social networking website. ‘And 90% of my comments are bots,’ he wrote on Twitter.

Musk withdrew from the proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter after alleging that the site contains more than 5% fake profiles (as claimed by the company). Musk also stated that he wanted to proceed with the transaction but was denied access to data by Twitter authorities.

According to Reuters, Dan Woods, Global Head of Intelligence at cybersecurity company F5, told The Australian earlier this month that his company has discovered that approximately 80% of Twitter profiles are fake. Musk shared the article on Twitter and chastised them for providing misleading information during the takeover. Twitter and Musk are currently locked in a legal battle over the failure of the takeover deal, with the former seeking financial restitution, and the trial is set to begin on October 17.