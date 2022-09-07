Onam 2022: Flowers to use for making colourful pookalam

Onam, also known as Thiruvonam, is a 10-day auspicious festival that brings together a plethora of colours that are enthusiastically and joyfully celebrated throughout Kerala. Onam 2022 is a harvest celebration that honours the return to the state of the fabled King Mahabali. This 10-day celebration occurs on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam, which falls in late August or early September, according to the Malayalam calendar.

Every day of the celebration, which lasts for 10 days, has special importance. Attam, the first day of the festival, is followed by Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom, and Thiruvonam, the last day.

Onam festivities involve the creation of Onam Pookalam rangolis, just as other Hindu holidays. The Onam Pookalam is in the shape of a circle and is filled with intricate floral petal decoration. On different Onam days, various rangoli patterns are created using a variety of flowers. The types of flowers used for Pookalam during the Onam celebrations are listed below:

1. Tulasi

The tranquil, green Tulasi flower is an integral part of the Onam celebrations. It gives the rangoli a striking and brilliant appearance.

2. Chemparathy

They offer colourful looks to the rangoli and are also referred to as Hibiscus or shoe flowers. The colour red is considered to be particularly fortunate during celebrations, which gives this flower its unique flavour.

3. Thumba

It is a white flower that also goes by the name Ceylon Slitwort and captures the real spirit of Onam. On the first day, ‘Attam’, these flowers are used for the pookalam.

4. Chethi

Due to its vibrant red colour, the chethi, also known as the forests’ flame, is recognised as the official Onam flower. The flower that is utilised to create the rangoli rings gives the pattern an opulently exquisite appearance.

5. Mandaram

These white flowers have wide petals and a fragrant scent that enhance the attractiveness of the rangoli. They are commonly used in Kerela for Onam pookalam.

6. Jamanthi

The Jamanthi or marigold flower is a common flower used in Onam pookalam. These blooms are unique in that they appear in a range of hues, including yellow, red, white, and orange. It is referred to as the colourful and happy flowers. It adds colour to the rangoli, making it more vibrant.