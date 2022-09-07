You can expect airplane turbulence to double or triple in the next ten years; Report

Passengers on planes may have a bumpy ride in the future. According to researchers from the University of Reading, severe in-flight turbulence may double or triple in the coming decades. CNN quoted Paul Williams, a professor at the University of Reading, as saying, ‘We ran some computer simulations and discovered that severe turbulence could double or triple in the coming decades’.

Professor Williams also stated that the frequency and length of turbulences will increase in the future. ‘ On a transatlantic flight, you should expect 10 minutes of turbulence. I believe that in a few decades, this will be increased to 20 minutes or half an hour. Unfortunately for passengers, the seat belt sign will be activated much more frequently’, Williams stated.

It is important to note that there are three types of turbulence on an aeroplane: light, moderate, and severe. Professor Williams explained the distinctions between the three ‘Light turbulence causes some strain on your seat belt, but food service can continue. Then there’s moderate turbulence, a noticeable strain on seat belts, anything that isn’t securely fastened becomes dislodged, and walking becomes difficult; flight attendants are usually instructed to take their seats’.

‘The worst kind is severe turbulence, which is stronger than gravity and can pin you to your seat, causing you to be tossed around inside the cabin if you’re not wearing your seat belt. This is the type of turbulence that can cause serious injuries, such as bone fractures ‘, he continued.

There is also a fourth type of turbulence known as ‘clear air turbulence,’ which hits an aeroplane without any visual cues such as storms or clouds. Pilots frequently struggle to avoid such turbulences. According to Williams, clear air turbulence will skyrocket between 2050 and 2080.

According to data, over 65,000 planes in the United States alone experience moderate turbulence, with 5,500 enduring severe turbulence. The planes are designed to withstand such turbulences, but as the frequency increases, aircraft engineers may be forced to modify the planes’ structural integrity. Passengers who are concerned should wear their seat belts for the majority of their journeys to avoid injuries caused by turbulence.