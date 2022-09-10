India’s kharif rice output to fall due to less sowing area: Govt

The government stated on Friday that due to a decrease in paddy sowing area, India’s production of rice might decrease by 10 to 12 million tonnes during the Kharif season this year, but that it would still produce an excess amount.

In an effort to increase local supply and lower growing prices which have increased by 8% in the wholesale market and 6% in retail—the government on Thursday banned the export of broken rice and put a 20% export levy on all other types of rice, excluding basmati.

At a news conference explaining the justification for the enforcement of a restriction on exports of broken rice, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said that the paddy acreage is reduced by 38 lakh hectares so far this Kharif season due to less rainfall in various states. ‘Loss of production of rice may be 10 million tonnes and in the worst case it can be 12 million tonnes this year’. he told reporters here.

A little more than 80% of all the rice produced in India is produced during the Kharif season.