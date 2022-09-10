Two die after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning sewer

Inhaling noxious vapours while cleaning a sewer down below, a sweeper and a security guard died on Friday in Outer Delhi’s Mundka neighbourhood. According to the police, they received a call at 3:43 pm reporting that a man had fallen into a sewer in Pocket-D of Lok Nayak Puram, Bakkarwala.

When they arrived at the location, Highway Apartment, two males were found unconscious in a sewer.

The deceased were identified as Rohit Chandiliya, 32, of JJ Colony Bakkarwala, and Ashok, 30, of Jhajjar in Haryana. Chandiliya was a private cleaner in the colony and Ashok was a security guard in the DDA apartments. Chandilya was the first person to descend into the sewer after the organisation received a complaint about a blocked sewer. But as soon as he inhaled the poisonous vapours within, he passed out.

Ashok ran inside as well to help, but he too became unconscious. When two more individuals attempted to save them both, they gave up when the noxious vapours caused them to feel queasy.

Residents in the neighbourhood attempted to rescue the two men from the sewer, but the officer said that Chandilya and Ashok were too far down inside. The two males were taken out of the manhole after the police and fire department broke ground around it. The officer said that they were both declared brought dead at the nearby Rathi Hospital. Their bodies have been preserved at SGM mortuary.

The police noted that a complaint has been filed under section 304A of the IPC (causing death by carelessness).