2 coaches of Humsafar Express train derail in Bihar, no one injured

A train from Delhi got derailed two of its carriages on Saturday in Bihar, but no passengers were hurt. The incident occurred in the West Champaran district at 3 PM, according to Virendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer for East Central Railway.

‘Two sleeper class coaches of the Katihar-bound Hamsafar Express jumped the tracks near Harinagar station. The train was moving at a slow speed and the driver applied brakes immediately. Nobody sustained any injury’, the CPRO said.

He said that other plans had been made for the passengers’ subsequent travel. ‘Traffic was not affected as trains were plying through other lines of the section’, the CPRO added.