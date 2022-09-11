BSF stops attempt at smuggling near Bengal border, seized 21 gold biscuits

On September 9, the Border Security Force (BSF) stopped a smuggling effort and seized 21 gold biscuits totaling more than 2,400 kg close to the North 24 Parganas region of West Bengal.

The gold was hidden during the attempt at smuggling in a plastic medicine container. The bid was spoiled and the gold was taken by BSF officials. At around 4:45 p.m., BSF officials on gate duty stopped a local resident named Alim Sardar. From him, they recovered plastic bottles.

When the police stopped Alim to do a security check, Alim fled. In just three days, a second consignment of gold had been located. The BSF soldiers stationed at the same border outpost seized 2.216 kg of gold biscuits on September 7, 2022, from within a spray machine.

The Bagdah customs office received the seized gold biscuits. Yogendra Agarwal, the 68th battalion of the BSF’s commanding officer, stated after the gold was found that the troops are on high alert to stop any crime near the Indo-Bangladesh border.