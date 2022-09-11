Organizer of Shell Companies with links to China detained while trying to leave India

In connection with the plan to incorporate many shell companies in India and add fake directors to their boards, the authorities has arrested one person named Dortse who has connections to China.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Sunday morning, Dortse has ‘clearly emerged as the mastermind’ of the entire plan. However, the arrest was made on Saturday.

‘After the simultaneous search and seizure operations conducted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 8th Sept. 2022, on the offices of Jillian Consultants India Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jilian Hong Kong Ltd., at Gurgaon, Fininty Pvt Ltd at Bangalore and Husys Consulting Ltd, an erstwhile listed company at Hyderabad, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has arrested Mr Dortse yesterday,’ it added. The two directors of Jilian Consultants India Private Limited are Dortse and one Chinese national.

According to information received and the results of the investigations, Dortse had fled the Delhi NCR for a remote area in the state of Bihar and was attempting to leave India by road, according to the statement.

‘Immediately, a special team was constituted in SFIO which was deputed to the remote place. On the evening of 10th Sept. 2022, SFIO had arrested Dortse, who was later produced in the Jurisdictional Court and Orders for his transit remand were obtained.’

According to the information submitted to the Registrar of Companies, the arrested person Dortse had shown himself to be a resident of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, according to the statement from the ministry.