Thanks to Dry Bihar; Women make bangles from seized liquor bottles

Bihar, a dry state, is encouraging rural women to produce glass bangles out of seized liquor bottles to decrease waste while simultaneously providing them with a source of income. The state government’s Prohibition Department has sanctioned Rs 1 crore as seed money for the establishment of bangle manufacturing units led by women affiliated with the rural livelihood initiative ‘JEEViKA.’ Every year, large amounts of alcohol are collected in the state, and the authorities frequently struggle to dispose of the confiscated bottles, according to Prohibition and Excise Minister Sunil Kumar.

‘Earthmovers are used to shatter seized liquor bottles, resulting in massive waste. As part of this programme, the department will now deliver broken bottles to JEEViKA employees for the production of glass bangles. The Rural Development Department is training a group of JEEViKA employees to make glass bangles,’ he explained. ‘ A complete feasibility study is being prepared for its future growth. The number of production units will initially be limited, but this will be extended in the following months. It will function as a cottage industry,’ he continued. A strategy is being developed to determine how many production units will be initially established, according to a senior department official.

Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar stated that the World Bank-supported JEEViKA initiative aims to alleviate poverty. ‘ The scheme’s goal is to create more jobs for the underprivileged, particularly women, in rural regions. JEEViKA employees are already involved in the production of LED tube lights and bulbs, and they are financially self-sufficient,’ he explained. Kumar stated that his office is collaborating with the Prohibition Department on the bangle manufacturing effort. ‘Both agencies’ officials are working together to create a thorough plan for the endeavour. The project would most likely begin in Patna,’ he stated.

Bihar prohibited liquor in April 2016, making storage, transit, sale, use, and production illegal. Between January and May of this year, the state recovered more than 13.87 lakh litres of liquor, according to police. During the time, 8.15 lakh litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 5.72 lakh litres of country liquor were seized and burned, while 36,120 complaints of prohibition violations were reported. Patna (1.36 lakh litres), Vaishali (89,944 litres), Samastipur (75,688 litres), Saran (75,294 litres), and Aurangabad recovered the majority of these liquors (69,327 litres).