Avoid these foods during periods

Menstruation days are very difficult for women. Several women experiences back pain, abdominal pain, numbness in legs, headache, breast pain, vomiting, depression, anger etc.

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms occur days before menstruation. PMS symptoms are different for every woman. While some women may experience mild discomfort, others may experience severe cramps.

During menstruation, uterus contracts to help shed its lining. This pain is associated with hormone-like compounds called prostaglandins released from the uterine lining. Excess levels of prostaglandins are known to cause severe menstrual cramps. Experts say eating certain foods can worsen menstrual cramps.

Also Read: Know how to lead a healthy sex life

Here are some foods that must be avoided during periods:

Sugary foods can increase inflammation in the body. It increases blood sugar levels and can lead to mental changes and tension in the body. All of these can increase menstrual pain.

It is advisable to reduce dairy products during menstruation, as excess dairy products can cause bloating, gas and diarrhea.

Studies have shown that eating fried foods can cause inflammation in the body, which can worsen menstrual cramps.

Drinking carbonated drinks can cause bloating and make constipation worse.

Try to avoid tea and coffee at least during menstruation. The caffeine in these drinks can increase estrogen levels. It worsens PMS symptoms including constipation.