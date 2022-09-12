BSF jawan in Bengal saved by air force rescue operation at midnight

In a heroic late-night rescue effort on Saturday, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was saved in Bengal by an Indian Air Force (IAF) team. On September 10, the IAF was forced to execute the risky mission of carrying a seriously injured BSF jawan from Krishnanagar to Kolkata.

The IAF stated in a release that the injured BSF soldier, named as Constable Shabir Ahmad Wani of the 141st Battalion, had suffered critical injuries while carrying an operational task. In the course of the operation, his car had rolled over.

IAF was asked to fly the jawan to Kolkata as his condition got worse. According to the IAF, the 157 Helicopter Unit quickly deployed a Mi-17 V5 outfitted with a skilled clinical crew as an air ambulance in the middle of the night. The BSF constable was transported by air to Kolkata, where SSKM Hospital admitted him. His condition is now stable.

‘The mission was challenging as the rescue operation was to be conducted from an unfamiliar helipad by night. However, the experienced crew accomplished the mission using aided vision and handed over the patient safely to the medical team at Kolkata Airport after midnight,’ according to a statement from the IAF.