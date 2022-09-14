Man sentenced to prison after stealing three Coca Cola cans worth $2!

For stealing three Coca-Cola cans worth little more than $2 (SGD3) from a minimart in a nearby housing estate, a man of Indian descent was given a six-week prison sentence on Tuesday. According to Channel News Asia, a 61-year-old man named Jeswindar Singh Dilbara Singh admitted to stealing one item.

According to testimony given in court, on August 26, Singh was going through a minimart in the Bukit Merah public housing complex when he stopped, opened the fridge door, and removed three cans of Coca-Cola without paying for them. Later that morning, while the shop’s proprietor was getting ready for business, his wife discovered that the fridge door was slightly ajar. Singh was caught on camera robbing the fridge of three Coca-Cola cans worth $2 (SGD3) while the couple viewed the surveillance tape.

The individual was eventually recognized using footage from the police camera, and he was taken into custody the same day, after the couple had phoned the police. He had two Coca-Cola cans in his refrigerator when the cops searched his apartment. Back at the mini-mart, the cans were delivered. The individual consumed the third can himself, and the prosecutor said that he made no amends.