Are detox diets effective? Here are some methods to detox at home.

The liver and kidneys naturally cleanse the body during detoxification. However, there are occasions when we overindulge in toxins through food, drugs, and alcohol, overworking these organs to the point where the body needs outside assistance to remove the poisons.

Although most of the detoxification methods recommended in alternative medicine have been disproved by current science, they nevertheless function even though their effects vary from person to person.

How to detox in a week at home

The amount of toxin buildup and the seriousness with which the detox plan is adhered to determine how much detoxification can occur in a person in a week. And the plan is very simple! It is based on elimination and inclusion.

For one week say no to:

Meats-as they take a long time to digest and aerated beverages Packaged foods like noodles, chips, biscuits, ready-made foods, jams, butter, cheese, ketchup etc, Fats and Sugar: You can limit both to 1-2 teaspoon a day Alcohol: It has to go completely, it is non-negotiable. Caffeine: Have green tea. Avoid coffee and sugar loaded milk tea.

For one week say yes to:

Fasting: Go for intermittent fasting, i.e not having any food for 14-16 hours. Should drink loads of water in this period. Detox Water: Sip throughout the day detox water to which mint, cucumber slices, lemon and ginger has been added. This helps in preventing water retention. Drink 3.5 to 4 litres of water Include seasonal fruits and green vegetables as much as possible Have dinner by 7-8 pm and after every meal take a 1000 step walk. Also chew your food well. Include brisk walk of at least 45 minutes as walking is believed to be one of the best exercises for liver. Drink at least 2 glasses of warm lemon water on an empty stomach in the morning. Have homemade curd with at least 2 meals as it promotes gut health.

Follow the above for 7-15 days and there will definitely be an improvement in the overall wellbeing. However, people who are ill or on a doctor-recommended diet should only adhere to it after consulting with their physician or nutritionist.