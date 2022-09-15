Tips and suggestions for keeping dengue vectors away from home

Dengue is a widely popular dangerous disease. Every year, a sizable number of people in the nation experience this fever. It is a viral tropical illness that is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The mosquito lives in both urban and rural locations, and it frequently breeds in stagnant unclean water and other household goods. In contrast to malaria bites, which often occur at night, the majority of dengue-causing mosquito bites occur during the day. Due to the subsequent discomfort in the muscles and joints, this fever is also known as break bone fever.

Different ways to prevent dengue fever:

Using mosquito repellent

The use of lotions that repel mosquitoes is one of the most popular strategies to avoid dengue disease. To keep mosquitoes at bay, application creams should be used three to four times daily. Before using the creams, it is advised to perform a patch test because some people may be allergic to them.

Wear protective clothing

Many individuals use mosquito nets in their houses because they are effective at deterring mosquitoes. Wearing long-sleeved clothes also helps keep the vectors at bay, much like a mosquito net does. Mosquitoes search for exposed areas of the body or skin. Additionally, wearing light-coloured clothes is thought to keep mosquitoes away.

Mosquito deterrents

There are many different mosquito repellents on the market, and one may select any one according to their personal preferences. To prevent mosquitoes, electronic deterrents can be used indoors and left on all day. Parasites can also be repelled by putting a drop of citronella and lemongrass extract in the water you use to clean the floors.

Ensure there are no breeding grounds

Make sure there are no vector breeding grounds by inspecting the areas inside and outside of your home. Clean up any dirt, grime, or unwashed dishes, and make sure there is no standing water. Mosquitoes do not like clean environments or locations.

In addition to the aforementioned things, make sure your home has adequate illumination because it deters mosquitoes. Another excellent option is to grow a neem plant inside or outside your home. It is promoted as a natural repellent for mosquitoes.