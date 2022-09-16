Flydubai announces new flight service

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has announced new flight service. The air carrier will operate flights to Namangan in Uzbekistan. The flight service will begin from September 24.

The airline will operate 2 flights a week. Flights to Namangan International Airport (NMA) will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Flydubai is the first UAE carrier to offer direct flights from Dubai to Namangan. Namangan is the third destination of the air carrier in Uzbekistan. At present, Flydubai operate direct flights to Samarkand and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.