Know all health benefits of papaya

Papaya is a healthy fruit that helps us in several ways. There are numerous reasons to include papaya in your diet. This fruit is high in nutritional value.

According to Ayurveda, papaya produces body heat and effectively balances Vata and Kapha. The fruit contains two enzymes papain and chymopapain. These enzymes aid digestion by breaking down proteins and fights constipation.

Also Read: These are the sexiest things that women want to hear in bedroom

Papayas contain high levels of antioxidants vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E. Diets high in antioxidants may reduce the risk of heart disease. The possible health benefits of consuming papaya include a reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, aiding in digestion, improving blood glucose control in people with diabetes, lowering blood pressure, and improving wound healing.

In terms of nutrition, medium-sized papaya is believed to have more than 200 per cent of your daily vitamin C need. Papaya is a great fruit to eat if you want to increase your immunity. The fruit is also high in folate, magnesium, Vitamin A, potassium, and fibre, which helps to lower the risk of heart disease.