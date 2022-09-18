Attack with sickle on woman advocate in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu

A woman campaigner was brutally attacked in broad daylight and suffered injuries to her hands and face. The incident happened in the Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. Jameela Banu, the victim, is the Kumaran Salai public prosecutor for Manila Court. She and her daughter had gone to the advocates’ office to make notes about earlier cases for their research.

Jameela Banu was attacked with a sickle by a man who suddenly barged into the office. Her daughter injured herself while attempting to protect her mother. When they overheard Jameela’s cry, everyone raced to her help. However, the assailant dropped the weapon and fled away from the scene.

As help arrived in answer to Jameela’s cries, the assailant threw the weapon and ran away. Jameela sustained injury to her hands and head. She was taken to a government hospital for additional treatment. A police probe into the incident has begun.