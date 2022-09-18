Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia won’t attend queen’s burial

In contrast to early expectations in Britain, Saudi Arabia’s de-facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is no longer anticipated to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, according to a British foreign office source.

Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud would stand in for Saudi Arabia, according to the source. Prince Turki has served in the government as a minister of state since 2018. He belongs to the new generation that Prince Mohammed has ushered into power and is the grandson of the late King Fahd.

According to the source, Saudi Arabia made the modification.

Although Britain has sent an invitation to its allies’ heads of state, it is up to those countries to decide who to send.

For any indications of a further thaw in the diplomatic freeze that Western nations imposed on Prince Mohammed following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi insider-turned-critic, which U.S. intelligence claims was approved by the crown prince, Saudi representation at the funeral has been closely observed.

He has refuted any involvement in the murder. For the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia imprisoned eight people in 2020 for a total of seven to 20 years.