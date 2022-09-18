Here are some DIY skin toners that will address your concerns

Today, there are many different types of skin toners accessible, from alcohol-based to non-alcoholic ones. Skin toners have grown in popularity in the beauty industry. In addition to being used to maintain the skin’s pH balance, skin toners can also be used to minimise pore size.

While there are many different kinds of skin toners on the market, you may also use homemade DIY toners. Since DIYs are getting more and more common, you may also prepare your own skin toners at home. These are safer for your skin since they are made with natural components. Here, have a look at the several homemade skin toners that might help with your skin issues.

Aloe vera: This homemade toner treats dry skin and acne. It works to brighten and moisturise the skin. Additionally, this toner works well to calm the skin if it has sunburns or redness. Apply it to your skin after carefully combining rose water and aloe vera.

Rosewater: This natural toner is the most popular due to its moisturising and relaxing qualities. Boil rose petals and extract the water out of it. After cooling, apply this toner.

Cucumber and witch hazel: Witch hazel, a cooling and moisturising ingredient, works in conjunction with cucumber to create a toner that soothes the skin while also preserving its pH.

Witch hazel: This is an additional component that tightens the skin. It aids in soothing sore and swollen skin. Apply a mixture of witch hazel, aloe vera, and essential oil to your clean skin. Additionally, it aids in reducing the size of your pores.