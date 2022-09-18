Pelosi denounces the attacks on Armenia by Azerbaijan

During a visit to the Russian ally Armenia on Sunday, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi vehemently denounced what she called ‘illegal’ border raids by Azerbaijan on that country.

Pelosi presented her visit to Armenia, a tiny nation the size of the U.S. state of Maryland that is sandwiched between Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, as an effort to build support for what she described as a shining example of democracy.

Speaking in the historic city of Yerevan, Pelosi said that the ‘illegal and violent attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenian soil’ that precipitated border confrontations that resulted in more than 200 fatalities were the reason for her travel.

Alen Simonyan, the speaker of the Armenian parliament, expressed dissatisfaction last week with the way a military alliance led by Russia responded to Yerevan’s call for assistance. Pelosi stood beside him and said, ‘We strongly condemn those attacks.’

Pelosi said it was obvious that the border fighting was started by Azeri attacks on Armenia and that the chronology of the conflict should be made clear. Pelosi angered China with a trip to Taiwan last month.

According to Pelosi, the Azeris ‘were the ones who started the conflict, and that has to be acknowledged.’

Pelosi’s comments sparked an outlandishly harsh condemnation from Baku, which said she was jeopardising the Caucasus’ peace.