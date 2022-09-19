Iranian President reiterates call for nuclear Dldeal guarantees before U.N. Visit

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated in an interview aired on Sunday that Tehran would be serious about resuming a deal on its nuclear programme if there were assurances the United States would not again withdraw from it.

Iran’s foreign minister urged the U.N. atomic watchdog to stop its ‘politically motivated probes’ into Tehran’s nuclear work last month and stated that Tehran needed stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of the 2015 agreement.

In an interview last Tuesday with the CBS programme 60 Minutes, Raisi stated, ‘If it’s a good offer and fair contract, we would be serious about striking an agreement.’

Raisi continued in his remarks prior to this week’s visit to the UN General Assembly in New York: ‘It must be durable. There must be assurances. If a guarantee existed, the Americans would be unable to back out of the agreement.’

In the agreement, Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from U.S., European Union, and United Nations economic sanctions. He claimed that the Americans had broken their promises regarding the agreement.

‘They acted independently. ‘I am out of the deal,’ they declared. Now, making promises has no real meaning,’ he said.

‘Because of the behaviour we have already witnessed from Americans, we cannot trust them. That is why if there is no guarantee, there is no trust.’

It was Raisi’s first interview with a Western reporter, according to the American network, who spoke with journalist Lesley Stahl.

Stahl added, ‘I was instructed on how to dress, not to sit before he did, and not to disturb him. Tehran requested guarantees from Washington during months of negotiations with Washington in Vienna that no future American president will renege on the agreement as former President Donald Trump did in 2018.’

In March, it seemed like the transaction might be revived.