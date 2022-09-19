Health & FitnessLife Style

Know how to reduce quarrels in relationship using salt

Sep 19, 2022, 10:10 pm IST

According to Vastu Shastra, salt can be very effective to avoid small fights in the house. As per Vastu Shastra,  salt will  remove the rift between husband and wife.

Take a piece of rock salt or standing salt in one corner of the bedroom and leave this piece in the same corner for a whole month. After one month remove the old salt piece and keep the new piece. By doing this, peace will remain in the house and small quarrels will be reduced. On the other hand mental disturbance will end. Negativity will also be removed.

