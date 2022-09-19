NATO claims that sanctions prevent Russia from producing advanced weaponry

With persistent security concerns resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Poland signed a contract with South Korea on Friday to receive 48 new light combat aircraft for Warsaw.

The planes are a part of a $13.7 billion ($65 billion) arms agreement that the two nations made earlier this year.

According to the deal reached on Friday, FA-50 aircraft would take the place of MiG-29 aircraft, which are Soviet-era technology. According to Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, the Polish army will get its first 12 FA-50s in 2019.

‘Modern FA-50 aircraft will replace outdated ones, marking a generational shift. The Polish Air Force will be greatly strengthened by the FA-50, which is of the same generation as the F-16,’ at a press conference in the city of Minsk-Mazowiecki, Blaszczak stated.

Poland has been supplying Kyiv with weapons and ammunition since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, and it has also started to buy new equipment in an effort to upgrade its armed forces and replace the supplies that were given to Ukraine.