Queen’s coffin queue wristbands are removed from eBay; Report

According to The Guardian, eBay has taken down numerous offers for wristbands that would have allowed people to stand in line to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall. Some wristbands drew bids of high to £70,000, or around $80,755, according to the publication. The free bracelets were assigned numbers, according to The Telegraph, so that mourners may leave the line for food or the bathroom and then come back to their spot. Because the bands are color-coded according to the day, anyone attempting to cut the line would be ineffective.

The bracelets are ‘against our regulations and we are removing them off our site,’ an eBay spokeswoman told Insider. The sale of tickets to open-to-the-public events may be prohibited by eBay, as stated on the website’s policy page. The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children in the UK will receive 100% of the proceeds from one seller’s wristband, which was offered for £350 (approximately $403). Other wristbands seen by Insider are still up for bids as of Sunday and range in price from £25 (about $28) to £200 (roughly $2,884).

The soccer player David Beckham, who claimed to have joined the line on Friday, was cited by at least one seller as a selling factor, according to The Telegraph. ‘A gold queue wristband with Queen Elizabeth II lying on it. Photos from the day are available here. The same day as David Beckham, Friday, September 16, an 11-hour line (was about an hour before us). pre-6:00 am queued up,’ read the listing description.

Since Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of people have gathered at Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen’s casket. Prior to her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning, the Queen will no longer lie in state. 2,000 people are anticipated to attend the ceremony, while billions more will watch it on television. According to the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, access to the lengthy line will end at some point on Sunday. The decision’s release date is not yet known.