Tesla claims growth of its China sales channels is happening as expected

After a Reuters story claimed that Tesla was considering closing several city centre stores in its second-largest market, Tesla responded on Monday by stating that it is currently growing its sales channels in China at a normal rate.

The U.S. manufacturer was reportedly considering removing certain showrooms in malls in places like Beijing where traffic plummeted due to COVID limitations and instead putting greater focus on outlets in less expensive suburban locations that can also provide maintenance, according to Reuters on Thursday.

Tesla is reexamining how it markets electric vehicles in China, its second-largest market.

The business would seek to achieve Elon Musk’s goal of improving service for current customers, many of whom have complained of long delays, and the transition would emphasise outlets in less expensive suburban sites that can also perform repairs, they said.