As he gives wife Nayanthara kisses on her birthday, Vignesh Shivan refers to her as ‘Thangamey’

The South diva Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are the one of the favourite couples in the entertainment business. The couple never holds back from showing each other affection in front of others, and they never fail to make the fans swoon. The pair has returned home after causing a stir in the community with their mushy behaviour and adorable photos. However, they had a blast in Dubai before returning as Vignesh became a year older on September 18.

Vignesh Shivan, the director of Pava Kadhaigal, released a few photos on Instagram on Thursday (September 22) from his nicest birthday party with his family and wife, Nayanthara. Fans hearts felt all warm and fuzzy as a result of the videos, images, and the enjoyable celebration. He also wrote a nice remark for the Lady Superstar in addition to the photos. phoning his ‘It’s my eighth birthday with you, my thangamey #nayanthara,’ Vignesh wrote.

‘Every birthday you have made even more special than the last! However, this one was too sentimental! I appreciate you being the lover you are. You know what makes me the happiest, therefore you gave it to me’ he noted.

He also added, ‘Here’s to many more years of love, joy, and harmony! I am grateful. I continue to love you and the way you love me! With each new photo, the couple manages to redefine what love is, and we cannot stop fawning over them’ he penned.