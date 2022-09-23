Post-COVID, stress levels in women are at a 10-year high; Report

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the planet, each of us has had to deal with a lot of difficulties that we hadn’t anticipated in the pre-COVID period. We were put to the test in a variety of ways throughout the difficult times. The pandemic’s effects caused several people to lose their jobs, move, and lose a lot of money. In conclusion, we can conclude that it was a trying moment for all of us. The levels of stress, anxiety, concern, unhappiness, and anger among women globally were at a 10-year high in 2021 post-pandemic, according to one of the biggest surveys ever conducted on women’s well-being.

According to the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index, which conducts an annual survey to provide timely, comprehensive data from the viewpoints of women on their health and wellbeing, women’s levels of anxiety, stress, and anger increased by 3%, while their levels of sadness increased by 6% from 2020 to 2021. Since the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index started keeping track of emotional health roughly ten years ago, every single statistic is at a record high. According to the study of 66,000 women from 122 countries, 43% of participants said they worried about something in 2021, 41% said they were pressured, 32% said they felt unhappy, and 26% said they were furious.

‘The lack of progress and, in some cases, backward movement deserve an even louder wake-up call for world leaders to do more for women, whose well-being supports the health of families, communities, societies, and economies,’ said Steve MacMillan, president and chief executive officer of Hologic. With 39% of males reporting feeling concerned, 39% stressed, 26% sad, and 21% angry in the last year, the gender difference in emotional health between men and women has also expanded.

Dr. Elizabeth Fitelson, head of the women’s programme at Columbia University’s psychiatry department, said: ‘A lot of that has to do with traditional roles in terms of caring and duty for making sure that children are fed and responding to diseases – even in high-resource nations’. Despite the fact that they must work and play several roles, women are still disproportionately burdened with many of these responsibilities.