Rain in Delhi-NCR prompts Gurugram to issue a WFH alert to private offices and order closure of all schools

On Friday, there were traffic delays in many parts of Delhi as heavy rains caused several important segments to become flooded. The Delhi Traffic Police issued a warning, advising commuters to consider the rain when planning their route. All private offices are required to work from home on Friday due to the inclement weather, informed the district administration.

In a statement, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recommended all corporate offices and private institutions to encourage staff to work from home to reduce traffic. According to the warning, there is a danger of waterlogging and traffic congestion on September 23 due to the district of Gurugram receiving severe rains. Therefore, it said, ‘All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are recommended to encourage their staff to work from home on Friday in order to reduce traffic congestion and enable civic authorities to efficiently complete repair works of roads and drains.’

‘Gurugram District Administration has given recommendation for all corporate organizations, private institutions to allow their staff to work from home in greater public interest,’ said deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on twitter. While it was still raining, traffic in Gurugram was easy to navigate. Waterlogging caused some locations to have traffic bottlenecks in the morning. For the purpose of regulating the traffic, the traffic police have been placed on duty