According to reports, an 8-year-old boy from Bihar is the ‘world’s youngest serial killer.’

If stories are to be believed, the ‘youngest serial killer in the world’ is an 8-year-old Bihar boy named Amarjeet Sada who lives in abject poverty. In Bihar’s Mushahar village, he was born in 1998. He has killed three victims. At the age of 7, Sada committed his first murder. Amarjeet Sada, who was born in 1998 in the Indian village of Mushahar, is said to have killed three people, including family members, by the time he was eight years old in separate instances between 2006 and 2007, reported the Daily Mirror.

Sada was born in Bihar’s Mushahar village, 1998. Sada is accused of killing his six-year-old cousin, his uncle’s daughter, in 2006. He may also have murdered his own infant sister, who was only eight months old. According to the article, his last victim was a six-month-old infant girl named Kushboo who lived in the neighbourhood. When in police custody, Sada allegedly grinned a lot and displayed no remorse after confessing to killing his sister a few months previously and his cousin a year prior.

Sun story cited in The Daily Mirror, At the time of his capture, one psychologist described him as a ‘sadist who finds joy in inflicting pain.’ He is believed to have been released in 2016, however it is unknown where he is right now. The Daily Mirror article mentioned James Fairweather from Essex, who was only 15 years old when he murdered two people and was preparing to kill a third before being apprehended. For raping and killing three victims in Pennsylvania when he was 17 years old, serial killer Harvey Miguel Robinson, 47, has been on death row in the United States since the 1990s. Craig Price, meanwhile, became the youngest serial killer in US history by stabbing Rebecca Spencer, 27, 58 times to death when he was just 13 years old and two more by the time he was 15 years old.