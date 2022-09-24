Exposed; ISIS recruits terrorists from PFI on a daily basis!

New Delhi: In addition, a number of Muslim organisations have backed the raid on the Popular Front of India, a radical Islamic organisation, that took place on Thursday, September 22, 2022, with force (PFI). The Sufi Khanqah Association and the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaj are among the groups backing the PFI action. In a letter to PM Narendra Modi, Kausar Hasan Majidi, national head of the Sufi Khanqah Association, has even called for a ban on PFI.

Reports state that PFI should be outlawed because of its involvement in anti-national activities in a letter from Kausar Hasan Majidi, national president of Sufi Khanqah, to Prime Minister Modi. He claims that for the past two years, the PFI has been allowing fighters for the terrorist group ISIS to take part in the country’s combat against it while deceiving the nation’s young and turning them into terrorists. The PFI philosophy is not in the national interest, according to Kausar Hasan Majidi. The nation is being poisoned continually by it. A group whose ideologies are hostile to the nation should be outlawed.

Moreover, he stated that while outright banning such ideologies has long been demanded, doing so would be ineffective and that instead, real action should be made. Such organisations will keep surfacing unless proactive measures are done to combat such mindset. According to a press statement from Parvez Hanif, national president of the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaj, ‘The National Security Agency of the Government of India has opened a case against the PFI on the basis of its suspicious actions and has detained several of its workers. The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaj agrees with the government’s choice to carry out the raid, if it serves the interests of the nation. Our group has complete trust in the Indian Constitution’.