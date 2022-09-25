India to face Australia in 3rd T20I today: Possible playing XI

Hyderabad: In cricket, Team India will face Australia in the final and 3rd T20I today at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. India had won the 2nd T20I played at the Nagpur and levelled 3-match series at 1-1. The match will start at 7 pm. The winner of today’s match will lift the trophy.

Probable XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma ©, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/ Umesh Yadav

Australia: Aaron Finch ©, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood