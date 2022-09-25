Know how to apply for passport online at Passport Seva Portal

New Delhi: An Indian passport is an important document. It is document issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to citizens of the country. It is an important identity proof and is mandatory for International travel.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) launched the Passport Seva Project (PSP) in May 2010. It was launched to simplify the process for applying passports.

Here’s how to apply for passport online:

Visit the official website: www.passportindia.gov.in.

Register yourself on the Passport Seva Online Portal.

You will be provided with a Login ID and password. Use the credentials to log in to the portal.

Click on the link that reads, ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’.

A new webpage will be displayed on your screen.

Fill in all required details in the form and enter submit.

Now, Click the ‘Pay and Schedule Appointment’ link on the ‘View Saved/Submitted Applications’ screen to schedule an appointment. It is to be noted that Online Payment has been made mandatory for booking appointments at all PSK/POPSK/PO. Online payment can be made using any one of the following modes: Credit/Debit Card (MasterCard and Visa), Internet Banking (State Bank of India (SBI) Associate Banks and Other Banks), and SBI Bank Challan.

Click the ‘Print Application Receipt ‘ link to print the application receipt containing the Application Reference Number (ARN)/Appointment Number.

Visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Regional Passport Office (RPO) where an appointment has been booked, along with original documents.