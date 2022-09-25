Nearly 2 lakh dog bites and 21 rabies deaths have been reported in Kerala this year.

According to the Justice S Siri Jagan Committee report on the serious public concern, there have been 21 rabies deaths and 1.96 lakh dog bite incidents documented in Kerala so far this year. The Supreme Court has received the report that the committee produced.

There have been 21 rabies deaths reported in the Thiruvananthapuram district over the last ten years. Pathanamthitta (12), Kozhikode (14) and Thrissur (14), which were in the southern district, were next (10).

Only 12 fatal instances of rabies were confirmed by laboratory tests; the remaining cases were identified using other methods, such as usual clinical symptoms and epidemiological connections.

Anti-rabies vaccinations and anti-rabies serum were administered to six of the deceased. The research states that the remainder either disregarded the bite wound or neglected to report animal bite exposure.

The report also mentioned an increase in stray dog bite incidents. The number of dog bite incidents recorded to government hospitals increased from 1.35 lakh in 2017 to 2.21 lakh in 2021.

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in the number of dog bite instances that have been reported. With 27,343, Thiruvananthapuram has the most dog bite incidents in the state, followed by Palakkad (22,782), Kollam (21,692), and Thrissur (20,664). The two districts with the fewest cases are Idukki (5494) and Wayanad (6351).

According to the livestock census in 2019, there are 2.89 lakh stray dogs in Kerala. The number of stray dogs is largest in Kollam, where there are 50,869 of them, and second highest in Thiruvananthapuram, where there are 47,829. Wayanad has 6,907 fewer stray dogs than any other region.

On September 28, the Supreme Court will review the situation.