Intense fighting between the Kanam and Ismail groups is expected during the CPI state convention

The Communist Party of India’s (CPI) Kerala State Conference, which gets underway here on Friday, may witness a heated struggle between major factions for the top position. Kanam Rajendran, the current State Secretary, has committed to meet the challenge put forward by the KE Ismail camp head-on.

Ismail is 75 years old and would be removed from the State Council itself, according to Kanam loyalists, who rule out the possibility of a mutiny.

But Ismail refers to ‘what happened in Bihar.’ Despite the age restriction of 75 years set by the national council of the left-wing party, Ram Naresh Pande, 78, was chosen to serve as the CPI state secretary in Bihar for a second term.

Ismail was in favour of setting an age limit during the district conferences, therefore Kanam supporters are hoping that he won’t defy the decision.

Ismail stated in an interview with Manorama Online that the state conference would contest the decision to remove me from the party committees under the pretence of turning 75. Even before the decision on the age limit is confirmed, I will oppose attempts to have me removed as a member of the national executive from the state chapter. I don’t believe Kanam Rajendran will win election to the job of state secretary a third time without opposition.

He continued, ‘At this time, the party lacks the spirit of unity to unanimously elect Kanam as the State secretary.’

In the history of the CPI, the office of state secretary has never been filled by election. The Kanam faction pointed to this and expressed disappointment that Ismail’s protest and that of another senior leader, C. Divakaran, would only result in their expulsion from the committees.

The Kanam supporters see Ismail’s claim that ‘competitions during the party conventions have grown thrilling’ as a message, though.

In this case, both sides make significant efforts to form a majority in the State Council. There are ongoing efforts to rally party officials and leaders to their sides from the party’s heartland districts.

Kanam will have an easy time of it. If the age restriction is used and the opposition is taken into account. He hopes that neither Ismail nor Divakaran will be in attendance when the State Council convenes to choose the next state secretary.

Prakash Babu has not yet indicated if he will run for the secretary position, which the Ismail faction may support. Kanam might not oppose if Prakash Babu is suggested to take Ismail’s place in the national executive committee as he leaves the organisation.

Even those sources who agree with the compromise tactics employed by the two camps do not completely rule out a conflict.